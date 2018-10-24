Defying the norm! Prince Harry wants his future children with Duchess Meghan to grow up out of the limelight and lead relatively normal lives, a privilege that he and Prince William were not afforded.

“[Harry] grew up with the entire world watching his every move, which has made him very private and someone resentful of the role he was born into,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue. “He does not want that for his own children.”

Even more, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on being hands-on parents, picking their little ones up from school, involving them in charity work and encouraging them to pursue normal career paths.

Even more, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on being hands-on parents, picking their little ones up from school, involving them in charity work and encouraging them to pursue normal career paths.

