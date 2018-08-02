Moving on. Brooklyn Beckham is “casually dating” model Alex Lee Aillón, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They’ve been hanging out for around two months, but are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet,” the insider explains.

Aillón, 20, is set to move to London soon for her career, while Beckham is fresh off his breakup from Lexy Panterra. Therefore the new pair are keeping their relationship low-key. “Brooklyn is a nice guy and they care about each other a lot,” the source says. “They’ve been hanging out a lot. Friends around him think that eventually he’ll come to his senses and become official with her.”

Beckham and Aillón follow each other on Instagram, and the 19-year-old photographer has liked a few of her photos, including a July 15 post captioned, “make my heart skip beats,” in which she poses with a backpack filled with white roses.

Meanwhile, a second source asserts that Panterra “doesn’t seem to be bothered about the breakup.” The insider adds that the 29-year-old musician has been texting her exes again.

Beckham appears to be enjoying a long string of romances this year. He fueled rumors that he had split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz in April when he was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood. Weeks later, he began spending time with Panterra. “[They are] very smitten with each other,” a source close to the duo told Us in June.

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

