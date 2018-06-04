Heating up! Brooklyn Beckham and musician Lexy Panterra may be a new couple, but a source close to the duo tells Us Weekly exclusively that they are “very smitten with each other.”

The source notes that 19-year-old Beckham and his 29-year-old girlfriend “talk every day.”

The source added that the two “enjoyed dinner with friends at Sushi Samba in London last week.” And that wasn’t their only English outing.

“The new couple headed to Cirque le Soir,” the source told Us. While there, Beckham and Panterra “were inseparable, dancing, hugging, and kissing in the VIP section,” the source added, and “were joined by friends Lewis Hamilton and Jason Derulo.”

Beckham and the musician were first spotted spending time together in New York City in May. An insider revealed to Us at the time that the two “had a whirlwind romance” during their time in the Big Apple, adding that they “were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other.”

Following their cozy dinner in NYC, the newly minted couple was seen dancing at The Box, where the insider added at the time that there was “a lot of kissing.”

The outing came just weeks after Beckham was spotted packing on the PDA with Playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo shop in Los Angeles.

Prior to his relationship with Panterra, Beckham, who is the son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, was linked to Chloe Grace Moretz. The former couple began dating in 2014 and though they called it quits on their almost two-year relationship in August 2016, they later rekindled their romance, and went public at a November 2017 event.

Moretz opened up to Us Weekly at the time about dating Beckham. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” she said.

