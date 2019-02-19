Katy Perry can’t contain her excitement! Ryan Seacrest revealed that the “Swish Swish” songstress was on cloud nine when she returned to work on American Idol the day after getting engaged to fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“We were shooting some American Idol over the last couple of days,” Seacrest, 44, explained to Kelly Ripa after the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohosts congratulated the couple during the morning talk show on Tuesday, February 19. “And it was Valentine’s Day and there was a lot of talk about staying on track and staying on schedule … well, turns out, I guess, Orlando had this whole evening planned out.”

The radio personality continued: “She’s so happy. It was actually really beautiful to see her the the next day so happy and beaming, so congratulations.”

Seacrest went on to note that Perry, 34, didn’t shy away from showing off her new diamond ring from Bloom, 42. “She was judging with this hand,” he added while doing an impression of her elaborate gesture putting the bling on full display.

Perry and the Troy actor didn’t wait long to share their happy news following their extra-special Valentine’s Day evening. “Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned a photo confirming their engagement at the time. In the pic, the future spouses were surrounded by red heart balloons. Perry shared the same photo, writing, “full bloom.”

The couple began dating in 2016, but put the breaks on their relationship in February 2017 after 13 months. The following January, Perry and Bloom rekindled their romance. A source told Us Weekly in October 2018 that an engagement was “definitely a possibility” for the two.

“Katy and Orlando have worked out all their kinks and have had really fluid communication about what each of them wants,” the source told Us at the time. “Katy doesn’t want this relationship to be a repeat cycle of things she’s already experienced in past relationships that didn’t work out. She’s learned to grow from them and doesn’t want that in her current relationship.”

This will be the second marriage for both Perry and Bloom. The American Idol judge was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 8-year-old son Flynn, from 2010 to 2013.

