Wedding bells may one day ring for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry!

“Getting engaged is definitely a possibility in the future,” a source tells Us Weekly of the couple, who dated from January 2016 to February 2017 before rekindling in January of this year.

“Katy and Orlando have worked out all their kinks and have had really fluid communication about what each of them wants,” the insider explains. “Katy doesn’t want this relationship to be a repeat cycle of things she’s already experienced in past relationships that didn’t work out. She’s learned to grow from them and doesn’t want that in her current relationship.”

This time around, the couple — who made their red carpet debut together at a Gala for the Global Ocean event in Monaco in September — are making sure their romance comes first.

“They really try to communicate well and spend as much time together as possible,” the source tells Us. “Obviously, they’re both very busy, but they prioritize communicating and working their schedules around each other. They are very much in love, so an engagement wouldn’t be a surprise.”

Reps for Bloom, 41, and Perry, 33, confirmed to Us exclusively in February 2017 that the pair were “taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Two days later, the “Swish Swish” singer tweeted, “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all?!”

Bloom previously dated Kate Bosworth from 2003 to 2006. He was married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 7-year-old son Flynn, from 2010 to 2013. Perry was wed to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Her other famous ex-boyfriends include John Mayer and Diplo.

