Two years after they were first linked, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have made their relationship red carpet official. The pair stepped out together at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Wednesday, September 26.

The 33-year-old singer and the 41-year-old actor both dressed up for the occasion. Perry stunned in a tight tan dress with sparkly sleeves, while Bloom looked dapper in a black suit and no tie.

Scroll through to see photos of the pair’s red carpet debut: