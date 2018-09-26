Bootylicious! Katy Perry can’t get enough of boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s rockin’ bod.

The “Roar” songstress, 33, snapped a hilarious video admiring the 41-year-old actor’s assets. “Will you show me? Turn around,” she told Bloom, who was suiting up in a chic white tuxedo jacket, in an Instagram Story clip on Wednesday, September 26. The Lord of the Rings star showed off his dance moves as Sir Mix a Lot’s “Baby Got Back” played. Perry also slapped a pink sticker reading “lemme touch ur butt” on the video.

Perry shot the cute video while the duo were getting ready to walk their first red carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco, hosted by Prince Albert II.

Earlier that day, the Grammy nominee filmed the British hunk as he sat across from her. “Look at this mint and chip off the old block,” she teased in an accent as Bloom, dressed in a light green hoodie, giggled before replying, “I’m a chocolate chip.”

Perry’s fawning over the Pirates of the Caribbean actor comes four months after she previously gushed over his hot bod. “I need a season pass for that ass,” she commented on a video he posted in May. “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

Although the on-again, off-again pair have yet to confirm their reconciled romance, Perry told Entertainment Tonight back in April that she has “been spoken for” and is “very happy.”

Bloom and the “Wide Awake” singer split in March 2017 after ten months of dating, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year that they started “hooking up when they can” again after Perry was seen visiting Bloom in Prague.

The American Idol judge also sent fans into a frenzy back in March when she left a flirty comment on a shirtless photo of Bloom. “Oh hey!” she wrote. “I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!