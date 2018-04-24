Could it be? Katy Perry has been flirty and flustered by some of the hunky American Idol season 16 talent, but she’s now revealing new details on her love life — and possibly hinting at a reconciliation with her former fling Orlando Bloom.

The 33-year-old Idol judge opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 23, when asked whether or not she’d date a contestant. Though she noted that “it really works in your favor” when you’re a “gentleman star and you have that appeal,” she politely declined.

“No, I’m sorry,” the “Firework” songstress responded. “I have been spoken for and speak for myself … And I’m very happy!”

Speculation of rekindling her relationship with Bloom, 41, came when she was asked about an Instagram Story she posted earlier in the day that showed her laying on a couch holding a painting of the Lord of the Rings actor holding a broom, that was, of course, captioned “Orlando Broom.” When the outlet asked her if she was a “Mrs. Bloom,” she responded no, but followed it up with a wink to the camera.

The former couple have been spotted out numerous times since ending their relationship in March 2017 after 10 months of dating. Perry was spotted visiting Bloom earlier this year in Prague and a source told Us Weekly that the two are “hooking up when they can,” and added that “it’s very exciting.”

Last month, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer showed her affection for Bloom when she commented on a shirtless Instagram photo he posted of himself. “Oh hey!” she wrote. “I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!