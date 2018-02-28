Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite in Prague: Details

A European reunion! Katy Perry visited her on-again, off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom in Prague, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Orlando has had this flat since September or October when he arrived to shoot Carnival Row,” the source exclusively tells Us, referencing Bloom’s upcoming eight-part fantasy series. “Katy and Orlando went across the street to have lunch in Savoy Restaurant, a very cozy restaurant.”

The duo then headed out to to do some sightseeing.

“After lunch the two left for the Prague Castle to see monumental St. Vitus Cathedral, paid entrance fee for a guided inside tour,” the source explains. “They saw a Golden Lane, which is still a castle in Prague. Then they had a car take them to the Strahov Monastery, where there is a fantastic library.”

As previously reported, Bloom, 41, and Perry, 33, called it quits in March 2017 after 10 months of dating. However, the pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions since their split, including at an Ed Sheeran concert in August. “Well you know I think people are in and out of your life,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer explained on The Morning Mashup about their reunion at the time. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you.”

Weeks after the reconciliation rumors started again, a source exclusively said in the new issue of Us Weekly that Perry gave a speech at her brother’s February wedding and referenced Bloom.

“She gave a speech and said about Orlando, ‘We’re on good terms — but not good enough for him to come as my date to the wedding,’” the source explained, adding, “They’re hooking up when they can. It’s very exciting.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!