Feelin’ frisky! Katy Perry didn’t hold back from sharing her adoration for beau Orlando Bloom in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 31.

After the 41-year-old actor added a video clip of his current role in the theatre production of Killer Joe, the 33-year-old American Idol judge quickly shared her flirty thoughts.

“I need a season pass for that ass,” she wrote jokingly before adding a second comment. “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

Though the high-profile pair has yet to comment on their current relationship status, Perry hinted at a reconciliation during an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked if she’d consider dating one of the hunky reality show contestants, the “Firework” singer simply responded, “No, I’m sorry. I have been spoken for and speak for myself … And I’m very happy!”

The tease came just hours after speculation of the couple reuniting swirled when Perry posed with a painting of the Lord of the Rings actor holding a broom in an Instagram Story captioned, “Orlando Broom.” When the outlet asked about the picture, the songstress responded slyly with a wink.

Though the two called it quits in March 2017 after 10 months of dating, they’ve often been spotted together since their split. A source told Us Weekly earlier this year that the two were “hooking up when they can,” after Perry was spotted visiting the Troy actor in Prague.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer also added fuel to the speculation when she commented on a shirtless Instagram picture of Bloom in March. “Oh hey!” she wrote. “I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on.”

Perry most recently flew to London to support Bloom on May 26 and watch him in his current play.

