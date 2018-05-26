Making time for love. Katy Perry flew to London in between dates on her world tour to see boyfriend Orlando Bloom in his new play, Killer Joe, on Saturday, May 26.

The singer, 33, who confirmed earlier this week that she’s “not single,” shared a pic decorated with animated red love hearts on her Instagram Story that showed her holding a program for the West End revival of the Tracy Letts play.

The play, which was turned into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey, is a crime thriller set in the American south. It’s set to officially open on June 4 at Trafalgar Studio 1 and run till August.

Perry also posted a photo showing her enjoying a traditional English meal of baked beans on toast, but it was a whirlwind trip because the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer was back in Amsterdam on Saturday night to perform at the Ziggo Dome for her Witness tour.

As previously reported, Perry made the remark about being taken during the American Idol finale on Monday, May 21, when she spotted The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin in the audience.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” Perry teased. “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Perry and the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 41, previously ended their relationship in March 2017 but have been spotted together in recent months. In April, the “Roar” singer and Bloom traveled to Rome together with her mom to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican. In an Instagram Story she posted at the time, Perry referred to the British actor as “my darling.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!