Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Not Single’ After Reconnecting With Orlando Bloom

Hear that, Orlando Bloom? Katy Perry confirmed that she’s “not single” during the American Idol finale on Monday, May 21.

Perry made the remark when she spotted Bachelorette Becca Kufrin in the audience, who was there to promote the upcoming ABC season.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” the singer gushed. “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Perry, 33, didn’t name Bloom, 41, during the live show, but she has reconnected with her on-again, off-again beau in recent months. Last month, the “Roar” singer and Bloom met Pope Francis at the Vatican during the “United to Cure” international conference. Perry shared an Instagram Story during their visit to Rome, at one point calling him her “darling” when she swung the camera around toward him.

Days later, Bloom gushed over Perry in an interview with U.K.’s The Times. “She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” he said at the time. “Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn’t someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavors when we met. I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don’t pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there’s all sorts of things that happen in between, right?”

He went on to admit that it is hard to maintain a relationship with such busy schedules. “I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling,” he said. “She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves. So we will see.”

Perry and the actor first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and initially called it quits in March 2017.

