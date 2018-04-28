A blessed love! Katy Perry and her “darling” Orlando Bloom headed to the Vatican for a conference and the pair got to meet Pope Francis.

The “Swish Swish” singer, 33, was scheduled to be one of the speakers at the United to Cure event, which is an international conference focusing on finding a cure for cancer, on Saturday, April 28. Perry shared some videos on her Instagram Story during her visit to Rome and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 41, was by her side supporting her on her big day. In one clip, Perry sat in a car as she expressed her excitement and said she was with her mom, Mary Perry, and “my darling” as she swung the camera towards Bloom.

The Grammy nominee spoke at the conference about how she uses transcendental meditation to treat her anxiety and stress instead of prescription drugs. The songstress was also accompanied by her manager, meditation teacher Bob Roth, and the CEO of the meditation nonprofit David Lynch Foundation.

Bloom and Perry have been dating on and off since 2016 but have been spotted together several times since they last called it quits in March 2017. Scroll down below to see more photos of Perry and Bloom’s trip to the Vatican.