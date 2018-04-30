Orlando Bloom Says He Has a ‘Deep Feeling’ for Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom opened up about his “really remarkable connection” with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Katy Perry.

“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” Bloom, 41, gushed in an interview with U.K.’s The Times, published on Saturday, April 28. “Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn’t someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavors when we met. I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don’t pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there’s all sorts of things that happen in between, right?”

“I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor added. Bloom also admitted that it is hard to maintain a relationship with the American Idol judge, 33, due to their busy schedules.

“She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves,” Bloom explained, referring to his role in the play Killer Joe in London. “So we will see.”

Bloom and Perry were first linked in 2016. They called it quits after 10 months of dating in March 2017, but have been spotted together on numerous occasions since their split, including on a trip to Prague back in February.

Most recently, the couple stepped out in Italy. Bloom and Perry attended the “United to Cure” international conference on the cure for cancer at the Vatican on Saturday. The duo met Pope Francis and the “Swish Swish” singer gave a speech about meditation at the event. Perry seemingly confirmed that the pair are back together when she referred to him as “my darling” on their trip.

She also fueled the reconciliation reports during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Grammy winner told the publication that she has “been spoken for” and is “very happy.”

