



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t heading down the aisle just yet. The pair were set to tie the knot this month, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the wedding’s been postponed.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” says the insider. Not to worry — everything’s still going smoothly for the couple. “They’re beyond in love,” the source adds, noting that the singer, 35, and the actor, 42, are enjoying every minute of planning their nuptials.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source adds. Babies are also on the brain: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” adds the insider.

The English actor popped the question to the Grammy nominee with a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal. Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013. The SAG award winner shares an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr whom he split with in 2013.

