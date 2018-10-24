They’re serious! Eight months after rekindling their romance, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are “the real deal and completely in love with each other,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are definitely going to get engaged and married this year. They’re also planning for a little one. Perry, 33, “wants a kid ASAP” with her 41-year-old love, says the source. “It’s something they’ve talked about a lot.” For more on their plans, check out the video above.

