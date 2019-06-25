



Miranda Kerr announced in March that she’s expecting her third child (her second with husband Evan Spiegel, in addition to another she shares with ex Orlando Bloom), but a pregnancy glow is not how she gets the halo-like effect around her face.

“I really don’t feel that way to be honest,” she said when asked by Stylish if a pregnancy glow is the reason behind her flawless skin. “I feel like the opposite because the thing is, like, when you’re pregnant, for me, I suffered quite a lot of morning sickness and I was on bedrest for a little while then I pinched a nerve in my neck,” she admitted.

Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

Enter her new formula: KORA Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum made with a potent 12% vitamin C that firms and plumps the skin while simultaneously providing intense brightening.

“I was looking for a product that would work on anti-aging because obviously I’m 36, and I wanted it to be super powerful, but also safe to use, but effective throughout pregnancy. Not just fighting wrinkles, but also fighting skin firmness and elasticity and at the same time. The pigmentation was something that is one of my main concerns personally and something that I really have needed work with ever since I first got pregnant eight years ago with my first baby!,” she said.

Although Kerr certainly has her hands full, she feels her most confident after taking a few moments to herself each day. “I feel my best after a good night’s sleep… if I’m well rested and I’ve just had a shower and I put my products on and I’m feeling fresh, clean and glowing. One of my favorite things to do is keep my turmeric exfoliating mask in the shower and both my husband and I use it every morning as a scrub,” she dished.

10 Easy Celeb-Approved Exercises and Self-Care Hacks to Get You on Track and Energized

As for her hair care routine, the model likes to keep it fresh too: “I love the Rahua shampoo because it has the palo santo in there,” she said. “I’m pretty consistently washing my hair every second day to keep it clean. … I would wash it every day if I knew it was good for you, but everyone’s like, ‘No, it’s too much,’ but I just love that feeling of having clean hair. … I’m not very good with my hair unless someone else has done it. I just wash it and let it dry naturally.”

When it comes to her pregnancy style, Kerr is all about an effortless approach. “Because I was just pregnant, I still have quite a lot of maternity clothes that I’ve kept purposely, so yeah… I mean, I haven’t really worried too much about it. I was kind of like, ‘Eh! I’ll just wear what I was wearing last time’ kind of thing. I know that I did get a couple of things from Zara Maternity and HATCH also does some pretty little things that I’ve had that have been in my rotation,” She told Stylish.

10 Long-Wearing Beauty Products to Up Your Date Night Confidence

But, at the end of the day, Kerr says looking beautiful comes within. “It’s not about what you’re looking like on the outside, it’s just about how you feel because when you’re feeling good and you’re confident in your own skin and feeling healthy and full of vitality, then I really feel like everyone is trying their best,” the Victoria’s Secret model explained.

Her husband Spiegel agrees with the sentiment and admires her personality more than anything else: “The thing he compliments me on the most is my heart or you know, what a great mother I am, how kind I am… I mean, that’s the thing that I feel like he really appreciates the most about me… my generosity of spirit I guess you could say and that’s something that we appreciate about each other.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!