Proving there is nothing she can’t do, supermodel, beauty entrepreneur and all-around girl boss Miranda Kerr has been slaying the pregnancy fashion, hair and makeup game. The Aussie beauty announced in November that she is expecting a child with husband Evan Spiegel (she is already mom of son Flynn, 6, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom), and she has been giving us major style envy ever since. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks!