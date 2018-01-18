Proving there is nothing she can’t do, supermodel, beauty entrepreneur and all-around girl boss Miranda Kerr has been slaying the pregnancy fashion, hair and makeup game. The Aussie beauty announced in November that she is expecting a child with husband Evan Spiegel (she is already mom of son Flynn, 6, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom), and she has been giving us major style envy ever since. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks!
Celebrity Style
Miranda Kerr’s Pregnancy Fashion and Beauty Game Is All Kinds of Maternity Style Goals
6