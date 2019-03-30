And baby makes five! Miranda Kerr is expecting her second child with husband Evan Spiegel, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” Kerr’s rep told Us in a statement.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 35, and the Snapchat cofounder, 28, welcomed their first child together, a son named Hart, on May 8. (Kerr also shares son Flynn, 7, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.)

The Australia native gushed about being a second-time mom to Us in October. “Your heart expands,” she told Us. “You feel like your heart is already so full of love and gratitude with one, and then it just explodes even more.”

Kerr’s not the only one who was excited for the family’s addition: “[Flynn is] very, very sweet with him,” the skincare guru said of her first-born. “This morning, they were together, just chilling. It was nice.”

The businesswoman also dished on Hart’s budding personality. “I think he’s a little bit of both of us,” she told Us. “He’s definitely got a strong personality coming through already. He’s quite charming and smiley and engaging.”

Kerr, who split from Bloom, 42, after three years of marriage in October 2013, wed Spiegel in Los Angeles on May 27, 2017, after two years of dating.

The KORA Organics founder shared a Father’s Day tribute to her spouse on Instagram in June, writing, “To my wonderful husband,” she wrote. “Watching you become a father warms my heart. You’re a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as a dad.”

The model still maintains a friendly relationship with her ex: The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is now engaged to Katy Perry, told Elle U.K. in November 2017, “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We coparent really well.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!