More than a rebound! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin took their time making their relationship Instagram official — but their connection was fiery from the very beginning.

The twosome were first linked in October 2020 when they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday bash. Two months prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Disick split from his girlfriend of nearly three years, Sofia Richie.

“Scott is doing his own thing,” a source revealed of the Flip It Like Disick star after he was spotted with the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. “[He] is in a good place and dating around.”

At the time, Disick had also been photographed with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin — but his chemistry with Amelia continued to heat up. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the California native didn’t publicly address the relationship rumors early on, but between their flirty exchanges on social media and their PDA-filled dates, the duo weren’t fooling their eagle-eyed fans.

As speculation continued to grow, Amelia clapped back at “judgmental” critics of the age gap between her and Disick, who’s 18 years her senior. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in December 2020. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

While some social media users took issue with the rumored romance, the reality star received support from ex Kourtney Kardashian and her family. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us exclusively in January 2021, one month before the couple confirmed their relationship. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Disick previously dated Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015. The exes are parents of children Mason, Penelope and Reign, who joined their dad and Amelia on a fun-filled date at the Sugar Factory in Miami in February 2021.

“They had so much fun and enjoyed a genuine family dinner,” an eyewitness told Us of the outing. “Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. … It was super cute.”

