Keeping it casual. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin may be spending more time together, but that doesn’t mean they’re committed.

“Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s dating around and having fun.”

Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19, attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together last month and went on a dinner date on Saturday, November 7. The pair showed their meals from Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, via their Instagram Stories. Disick’s longtime friend Marie Lou Bartoli joined the duo.

“She is the one who introduced the two of them,” the insider adds of Bartoli, 30, the twin sister of Disick’s ex Chloe Bartoli. “Scott and Amelia are good friends and hit it off right away.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum has also been spending “a lot of time” with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. The Poosh founder, 41, and the Talentless designer, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, have been getting closer since his August split from Sofia Richie. While they have perfected the art of coparenting their three children, things would be a bit different if they reconciled romantically.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” a source told Us last month. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

The insider added that Disick “would 100 percent get together with her” again, but “she’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic.”

Us also learned that the pair’s relationship “has taken a bit of shift recently” as they’re being more “kind” to each other than before. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place,” the source noted.

Disick has been spotted with multiple women since becoming single, including model Bella Banos and model Megan Blake Irwin.