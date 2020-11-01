More than friends? Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin attended a Halloween party together just days after the reality star snapped cozy pics with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, was spotted arriving at the bash with Hamlin, 19, on Saturday, October 31. Disick dressed as Jim Carrey‘s iconic character Ace Ventura from the 1994 film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with a floral shirt, red and white striped pants, black boots and sunglasses. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter wore a candy bra, pink shorts, white boots and a pink bob wig.

The outing comes after the E! personality spent some time with Kardashian, 41, while on Kim Kardashian’s private island birthday trip. The Poosh founder posted a series of pictures with Disick from the getaway via Instagram on Wednesday, October 28. “Selfie selfie,” Kourtney captioned photos of the pair riding bicycles.

Disick also shared a photo via Instagram of himself with his arm wrapped around Kourtney on the beach.

“Working on my night moves,” he wrote alongside the picture. Kourtney commented with a laughing cat emoji.

The exes — who share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8 — have been on good terms since Disick ended his nearly three-year relationship with Sofia Richie in August.

A source told Us Weekly on Friday, October 30, that Kourtney would keep their rekindled romance low-key if they ever got back together. The duo were previously in a relationship from 2006 to 2015.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” the insider said at the time. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

The source noted that Disick “would 100 percent get together with her” again, but the ball is ultimately in Kourtney’s court.

“She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the insider noted.

Disick has been spotted with multiple women since his split from Richie, 22. Last month, the Talentless founder dined with model Bella Banos just weeks before he enjoyed a night out with model Megan Blake Irwin.

Richie, for her part, has moved on with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton.

Scroll down to see pics from Disick and Amelia’s night out.