Reunited with an old flame? Scott Disick dined at Nobu with Bella Banos on Thursday, October 1, after his split from Sofia Richie.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen leaving the Malibu hotspot with Banos, 24, on Thursday. Back in 2017, Disick was linked to the model after he was caught with a girl in his Costa Rica hotel room during a family vacation filmed for the E! series.

“At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Banos, who never appeared on KUWTK, told InTouch at the time. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Following their supposed tryst, Disick started seeing Richie, 22. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called it quits in May after three years together. While they briefly rekindled their romance during the summer, they split again last month.

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” a source told Us on September 23. “They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

The source added that Richie’s inner circle advised the social media influencer to let Disick focus on his kids — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the source said. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

A second insider added at the time that while their most recent breakup was “definitely serious,” Disick “is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life.”

Scroll through to see photos from the Flip It Like Disick star’s night out with Banos: