Scott Disick may continue to leave flirty comments on Sofia Richie’s Instagram — but that doesn’t mean the on-again, off-again couple are back on.

“Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was definitely serious, and they were done,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life.”

Eagled-eyed Instagram users were quick to notice that Disick, 37, sent Richie, 22, love on the social media platform shortly after she posted a photo from a Jewish New Year celebration on Monday, September 21.

“Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit,” Richie captioned a photo of herself in a tan suit and black turtleneck.

Disick commented on the pic in Hebrew, writing, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” which translates to “have a good year.”

Us confirmed in July that the Flip It Like Disick star and the model called it quits for the second time during the summer of 2020. The pair, who were first linked in 2017, initially split in May after Disick’s brief stint in rehab to work through past traumas.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source told Us in July. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia, at 21 years old, is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

A second source noted that there was tension between Richie and Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

“Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” the insider said in August. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

According to a third source, Disick decided to make his kids and Kardashian, 41, more of a priority in recent weeks.

“It’s been an ongoing thing,” the source said. “It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Richie, for her part, has been spending time with friends and family too. “Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support,” a source said in August. “So that’s been a nice distraction for her.”

Earlier on Monday, Sofia sent her sister, Nicole Richie, love on her 39th birthday via Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my sis/soul mate/best friend,” Sofia wrote. “I love you too much!”