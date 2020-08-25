Sofia Richie Is Not Upset Over Scott Disick Split

Season of self-love. Sofia Richie “isn’t upset” about her recent split from boyfriend of nearly three years, Scott Disick, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support, especially for her birthday, so that’s been a nice distraction for her,” the insider adds.

The model, 22, and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, initially called off their romance in May. Two months later, Us confirmed that the pair was “back on” and decided to give things another try after working on “a life separate from each other.”

Despite their reunion, Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that the on-off couple were cooling off while Disick put more of his energy into his relationship with kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. An insider confirmed that they were officially broken up less than two weeks later.

Shortly after pulling the plug on her relationship with the Talentless owner, Richie showed off her lavish birthday festivities on social media. On Friday, August 21, she shared a snapshot of an outdoor dinner with her father, Lionel Richie, and her sister, Nicole Richie. Two days later, she was joined by her brother, Miles Richie, their mother, Diane Alexander, and a handful of close friends on a private jet. “22 feels good,” she teased via Instagram.

While she works through her breakup, Sofia is focusing on finding time for fun. “She had such a nice dinner celebration with her family and now she’s having the best trip with her friends,” the first source says. “She is not thinking about Scott at all right now.”

Disick began dating the Los Angeles native in 2017, two years after he called it quits with Kardashian, 41. Despite the ups and downs he’s faced with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star over the years, the exes have worked hard to amicably coparent their three children. Recently, however, Sofia felt that Disick’s friendly relationship with the Poosh founder had gone too far.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” a source explained earlier this month after Disick was caught leaving playful comments on several of Kardashian’s Instagram posts this summer.

Though the New York native and Kardashian have a close bond, the duo is keeping things firmly in the friend zone.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her,” a separate source said in June. “They are really like best friends. … Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”