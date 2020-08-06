Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family,” the source explains. “Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

Us confirmed in July that Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, reunited after two months apart. A second source noted at the time that the twosome “worked on having a life separate from each other” after they hit pause on their three-year relationship.

The Flip It Like Disick star is currently focused on his kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, per the first source. Disick has been spending time with the 41-year-old Poosh founder and her new BFF, TikTok star Addison Rae.

“Kourtney has been staying busy and hanging out with Addison and they have a mentor-mentee like relationship,” the first source notes. “They have become very close.”

Last month, the 19-year-old social media influencer joined the former couple for a family beach day in Malibu. Disick has been sharing photos from their outings in recent weeks via Instagram.

“Play on playa,” he captioned a pic of Reign on Wednesday, August 5, not long after Disick and Kardashian shaved their youngest son’s head.

Disick and Richie, meanwhile, called it quits in May shortly after his brief stint in rehab to work through past traumas. They sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted at a 4th of July party.

“Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so,” a source told Us in July after Disick’s reunion with Richie. “Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”