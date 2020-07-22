Addison Rae may have more than 50 million followers on TikTok, but the 19-year-old is not exempt from body-shamers and trolls.

“This is something that I’m still figuring out for myself as it is way harder than I thought it would be,” the social media star, whose full name is Addison Easterling, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her partnership with American Eagle. “It can be really hard when people call out things that you already have insecurities around, but I am working on realizing that my worth does not come from other people’s words.”

Rae fired back against pregnancy rumors earlier this month after she took a nearly two-week break from the app.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she told Us about social media fame. “But I think most importantly I have learned that I am more sensitive yet stronger than I thought.”

In recent months, Rae has spent time with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom the Poosh founder shares with ex Scott Disick. When asked what she’s learned from the famous family, Rae told Us to remain thankful.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

She also noted her parents have been supportive ever since she left college to pursue her social media career, telling Us, “Neither one of my parents graduated with a degree, so they realize that college does not always equate to success.”

Rae played coy, however, when asked whether she would appear on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — or has any reality TV plans in general.

“I’m excited to continue growing my career in all aspects of the industry!” she said. “Stay tuned!”

For now, Rae has teamed up with American Eagle for their AExME Back to School campaign, which she shot virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been wearing American Eagle for as long as I can remember, so for me, the partnership felt very organic,” she told Us. “American Eagle is a brand all about celebrating self-expression, being who you are, and embracing your own unique style, which are all values close to my heart.”

The teenager, who described her personal style as a range from “very extra to super causal,” added that her style icon is Cher.

“I’ve looked up to her since I was little, from her music to her style,” Rae told Us. “She’s my number one.”