Whoops! Penelope Disick accidentally crashed her dad, Scott Disick, and Addison Rae‘s attempt to create a TikTok video.

The social media influencer, 19, shared the clip on Friday, July 17, which showed herself performing a choreographed dance while Scott, 37, mimicked her movements. However, their dance abruptly ended when Penelope, 8, walked across the screen causing Rae to burst out laughing.

“I LAUGH LIKE IM IN PAIN HAHAHA,” the TikTok star wrote in the comments.

One month earlier, Rae created a TikTok video with Scott’s 10-year-old son, Mason. The Talentless founder shares Mason, Penelope and son Reign, 5, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In the clip, Rae performs a dance challenge set to Quality Control and Offset‘s “100 Racks” song. At the end, the Hype House member pulled Mason into the frame to finish the routine with her.

The Poosh founder, 41, joined Rae in another clip where the pair reenacted a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians between Kris Jenner (played by Rae) and Khloé Kardashian (played by Kourtney).

Rae returned to TikTok after a two-week hiatus on Friday, July 10, in a video with her on-off boyfriend, Bryce Hall. Her absence from the social media platform came amid speculation that she was expecting her first child. However, Rae shut down the pregnancy rumors two days later when she shared a video of herself placing her hand on her stomach.

“Is @addisonre ………🤰 ?” one fan wrote, to which Rae replied, “No just insecure.”

Hall, 20, also denied that Rae was pregnant on July 7 in an interview with YouTube channel Celebrity Livin. “Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing,” he explained.

As for Scott, the Flip It Like Disick star is giving his relationship with Sofia Richie another chance. Us Weekly broke the news on Tuesday, July 14, that the pair are back together after calling it quits on their three-year relationship in May.

“They are hanging out again romantically,” a source said. “It’s back on.”

The duo took some time apart following Scott’s brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility. The insider explained that the couple are now in a better place.

“They weren’t getting along before – hence the split,” the source said, adding that they “worked on having a life separate from each other,” before they ultimately decided to get back together.