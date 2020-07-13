TikTok Star Addison Rae Breaks Her Silence on Rumors She’s Pregnant

Party of one! TikTok star Addison Rae shot down speculation that she is pregnant after taking a nearly two-week break from the app.

A fan account shared a video on Sunday, July 12, of the 19-year-old placing her hand over her stomach during a night out with the caption, “Is @addisonre ………🤰 ?” In the comments section, Rae responded, “No just insecure.”

As a result, dozens of fans called out the social media trolls who have body-shamed the internet personality in recent weeks.

“Good job pointing out her insecurities,” one TikTok user wrote. Another echoed, “Why do ppl talk about her she’s perfect the way she is! y’all need to stop!”

Rae’s on-off boyfriend, Bryce Hall, previously denied rumors that she had a baby on board, telling the YouTube channel Celebrity Livin on Tuesday, July 7, “Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing.” He also assured fans that there was no cause for concern amid her unexplained absence from the video-sharing service, saying, “She’s fine, just know that.”

The dancer, who is the second most-followed user on TikTok, and Hall, 20, broke up earlier this year but have been spending time together as of late, leading fans to speculate that they are giving their romance a second chance.

When Rae returned to TikTok on Friday, July 10, to post her first video since June 28, Hall made a brief cameo by giving her a kiss on the cheek. TikTok users have also noticed a photo of the on-again, off-again couple hanging on the wall at Sway House, the Los Angeles mansion where Hall lives with TikTokers including Noah Beck, Griffin Johnson and Blake Gray.

Hall brushed off rumors that he and Rae were back together in June, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We are hanging out. We’re still, like, really good friends. Like, we never … separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, [we’re] not so busy. I’m not saying anything, but we’re friends. We’re really good friends.”