TikTok star Addison Rae may be bored in the house and in the house bored, but she does not have a baby on board, according to her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall.

“Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant,” Hall, 20, told the YouTube channel Celebrity Livin on Tuesday, July 7. “I don’t know why that’s a thing.”

Fans have been worried about Rae, 19, after noticing that she has not uploaded a new video to TikTok since June 28. The Louisiana native, who is the second most-followed TikTok user and used to post multiple videos a day, also has not been active on Instagram or Twitter in over a week. She has not addressed the pregnancy rumors.

However, Hall assured the TikTok community that there is no cause for concern.

“She’s fine, just know that,” he said on Tuesday.

Many fans have speculated that Rae decided to step away from social media after being body-shamed by trolls, while others suggested that a resurfaced video of her saying the N-word had something to do it. She also came under fire in June for captioning a glam Instagram selfie with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am so sorry to anyone that i may have upset with this.. my intentions are pure and this quote is something that i believe in SO deeply,” the dancer clarified at the time after being called “tone-deaf” by some Instagram users. “Again, i am so sorry and i’ll take it down. i believe supporting blm on social media is just as important as what i’m doing outside of it, which i will continue to do.”

Hall and Rae broke up earlier this year but have since been spotted together numerous times, sparking rumors that they reconciled their romance. However, the former couple have insisted that they are just friends.

“We never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June. “Now with quarantine, [we’re] not so busy. … We’re really good friends.”

Rae, for her part, responded “no” to a TikTok user who asked earlier that month whether she and Hall were back together.