Keeping it fun. Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick joined Addison Rae Easterling for a series of TikTok videos over the weekend.

The Poosh founder, 41, appeared in two of the dancer’s clips, posted on Sunday, June 21, while her son, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, showed off his moves in an additional video.

In one clip, Kardashian and Rae, who is known as Addison Rae on the app, reenacted a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians between Kris Jenner (played by Rae) and Khloé Kardashian (played by Kourtney).

The two went back and forth discussing thongs in the kitchen, pretending to be Kourtney’s relatives. “You don’t wear a thong?” Jenner said, to which Khloé responded, “Not in public.”

The momager added: “Oh, wow, you are conservative.”

In their second performance, the mother of three wore a matching “Lucky Me It’s My Birthday” sweatshirt by Kanye West as she and the Louisiana native, 19, danced to Playboi Carti’s “Shoota.” The choreographed routine was filmed in a closet.

Mason, 10, for his part, showed off his dance moves while performing alongside Rae, who is a member of the TikTok collective Hype House.

The pair did a challenge set to Quality Control and Offset’s “100 Racks” song, which started with Rae on the screen by herself before she pulled Mason into the frame to finish the routine side by side.

Kourtney later uploaded a separate video playing around with Rae to her own TikTok account on Monday, June 22. The reality star poked fun at herself by using a KUWTK voice clip of her saying, “I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night,” while dressed in a robe with feathers and sipping from a wine glass.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has joined her son on social media over the past few months.

Mason, who created a second TikTok page in March, after his first one “got deleted because I was too young,” appeared alongside his mom in her debut on the social media platform in January.

The mother-son duo teamed up with David Dobrik to copy Mason’s moves as he danced in between them to “Lottery” by K Camp.

A month later, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian jumped on the TikTok trend and joined daughter North West on the social media platform.

The pair danced side by side in the February clip, after Kim, 39, revealed that her oldest daughter has a private account.

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the Skims creator explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier that month. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”