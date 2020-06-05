How Kourtney Kardashian Is Teaching Her 3 Children About White Privilege

Taking the time to talk with her trio. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her efforts to discuss racism with her three kids.

“As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe,” the Poosh creator, 41, captioned a Thursday, June 4, Instagram post. “The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, went on to “encourage other mothers to join” her in educating themselves and their little ones following George Floyd’s May 25 death.

“[Let’s] allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything,” the reality star wrote. “[Let’s] allow conversation without judgement and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.”

While the E! personalty feels she has “always been on the right side of this,” she acknowledged that she has “a lot to learn.” Kardashian explained, “[I] want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend and a better person.”

In the social media upload, the University of Arizona graduate and her eldest son cuddled up on a boat ride.

Kardashian rounded up books for parents to purchase to start conversations with their kids about race in a Thursday Poosh post, from An ABC of Equality by Chana Ginelle Ewing to The Skin You Live In by Michael Tyler.

Her recommendations came more than one week after Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. Worldwide protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have followed Floyd’s death.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.