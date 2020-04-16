No holding back! Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t hesitated to give the parenting police a piece of her mind over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s decisions have been criticized since she welcomed Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick in 2009, 2012 and 2014, respectively. From negative social media comments about their frequent family vacations to her youngest son’s long locks, the Poosh creator has clapped back again and again.

In September 2019, for example, the Los Angeles native defended her decision not to spank her daughter after she misbehaved — even though Corey Gamble said Kardashian should have during a KUWTK episode.

“In my opinion, beating children is not [how] to ‘get your kids in check,” the reality star tweeted at the time. “When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. … They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?!”

The E! personality went on to write, “I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm.”

Khloé Kardashian showed her support, tweeting, “When it comes to discipline and your children, no one should judge. Everyone should do what’s best for their family. We all may parent differently but I would always respect how my sisters choose to discipline. #KUWTK.”

As for Disick, the Talentless creator thought that Kardashian should have come down a little harder when their eldest son threatened to start a fight at school, which she referred to as “normal kid stuff.”

“Kourtney likes to talk this huge game about being a disciplinarian, but if your kid’s getting in trouble at school, they have to be disciplined at home,” the Flip It Like Disick star explained during a KUWTK confessional at the time.

Keep scrolling to see other ways Kourtney has stuck up for herself and her children over the years.