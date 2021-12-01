Say it louder for the people in the back! Kourtney Kardashian has never been afraid to show off her bikini body — or romance with fiancé Travis Barker — but she’s officially over the pregnancy speculation.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down an Instagram troll who commented on a series of photos of the 42-year-old in a jacuzzi on Tuesday, November 30.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a preg belly,” the social media user wrote.

Kardashian responded, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, is no stranger to clapping back at comments. Earlier this year, she responded, “I’m a woman with a BODY” to a fan who claimed she was expecting in August.

Back in May 2020, Kardashian got candid about when — and why — she responds to haters.

“We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘kill them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”

Engagement on Kardashian’s social media uploads seemingly increased amid her PDA-filled relationship with Barker, 46. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question in October after nearly one year of dating.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

According to another source, a fourth baby isn’t off the table for Kardashian, who previously froze her eggs.

“Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically,” the source said, noting that Barker is “a wonderful dad to his own two kids,” Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15. “Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”