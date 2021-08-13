Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Commenter Who Speculates She’s Pregnant

Take that, body-shamers! Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight amid pregnancy speculation on Thursday, August 12.

“Say hi to my closet,” the Poosh creator, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow of mirror selfies. She rocked a black bra with her red dress pulled down around her waist in the social media upload.

When an Instagram user commented, “SHES PREGNANT,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

The former E! personality, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, has previously slammed rumors that she is expecting baby No. 4.

During an April 2020 Instagram debate about her possible pregnancy status, the Los Angeles native chimed in with prayer hand emojis. Eight months later, Kardashian jokingly told her friend Sarah Howard to “get [her] pregnant” after a bikini photo sparked speculation.

The reality star, who is currently dating Travis Barker, froze her eggs in 2018, telling her sisters during a KUWTK episode that the shots had her “up and down emotionally.” She explained, “It’s, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

Kardashian reflected on the experience three years later on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that she decided she “might as well” have the option to have more kids.

“I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” the University of Arizona grad said in March. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum called the experience a “deep breath,” adding, “I was 39 and was about to turn 40 and just felt like people were saying, ‘If you’re gonna do it, you’ve gotta do it now.’ [I was like], ‘OK, everyone stop rushing me. I don’t know if I even want to have another kid or if that’s, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that … and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind.”