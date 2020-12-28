Nice try, trolls! Kourtney Kardashian swiftly shut down pregnancy speculation after sharing a series of bathing suit photos on Instagram — and had fun while doing it.

The Poosh founder, 41, threw it back to a “little Cabo daydream” on Sunday, December 27, posting a handful of pics from a recent family getaway. Kardashian posed for a few mirror selfies in a pink bikini, showing off curves that some followers believed to be a baby bump.

“Wait so she’s preggo ? ????????” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “I hope that’s a baby in kourts belly 😍.”

Kardashian’s longtime friend Sarah Howard got in on the fun, teasing her pal, “Let’s have a baby!” The reality star sent back a lighthearted reply, writing, “@sarahrhoward get me pregnant.”

The California native shares three children with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. The former couple dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Earlier this year, Kardashian opened up about her long journey to loving her body after sharing a photo of herself with “a few extra pounds on” that sent social media users into a frenzy.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” Kardashian explained in a YouTube video posted in May. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted at the time that blocking out nasty comments is often “easier said than done,” but that she tries not to dwell on the negativity.

“Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘kill them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments,” she added.

The recent wave of pregnancy rumors came shortly after Disick, 37, gushed over his ex for “being the best baby maker in town” in a sweet social media upload. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world,” the Talentless creator captioned an Instagram post of himself and Kardashian smiling alongside their two youngest kids.

While the exes have kept a close bond through the years while coparenting their children, a source recently revealed that their relationship “has taken a bit of a shift” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[They are] spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” the insider told Us Weekly exclusively in November after Disick was photographed with Amelia Gray Hamlin. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”