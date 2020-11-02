Back on? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship could cross back over to a romantic one, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently — spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” the insider says. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The pair, who share three children, sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, have had many ups and downs throughout their relationship.

“Kourtney has been through so much good and bad with Scott,” the source explains, noting that for Kardashian, 41, “the bad [moments] are what makes her keep him at arm’s length romantically.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Flip It Like Disick alum, 37, had an on-off relationship from 2006 to 2015 before calling it quits for good.

Although they aren’t a couple, the two have been around each other more, and “their friends think they could get back together,” according to the insider.

A separate insider previously told Us that if the pair started dating again, the Poosh creator would “mostly likely be very private about it,” noting that their situation is “a constant topic” among the California native’s family.

“She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the source added.

Us confirmed in August that the Talentless founder split from girlfriend Sofia Richie, whom he dated for nearly three years. The pair previously broke up in May, but briefly reconnected before calling it off for good.

Since the breakup, Disick and Kardashian were spotted getting close at Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash earlier this month. The two later posted selfies together and teased fans with their cheeky social media banter.

“They know when they post pictures of each other, leave comments on each other’s posts, etc. [that] their fans love it,” a source told Us earlier this month. “And the attention is fun and cute to them.”

The insider noted that the former flames will “always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other.”