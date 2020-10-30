Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick Will Always Have Playful Relationship

Fun and flirty! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick don’t take their relationship too seriously, but enjoy teasing fans with cheeky photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Talentless founder, 37, “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The pair are only “focused on coparenting successfully” right now despite teasing their interactions on social media, according to the source.

“They know when they post pictures of each other, leave comments on each other’s posts, etc. [that] their fans love it,” the insider adds. “And the attention is fun and cute to them.”

The exes, who share three children, sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, had fans talking after sharing selfies together on Wednesday, October 28.

“Selfie selfie,” the Poosh founder captioned two snaps of the former flames on a bike ride during Kim Kardashian’s private island birthday trip.

The same day, Disick shared a sunset photo of himself with a woman, who fans think is Kourtney, from the tropical getaway.

“Working on my night moves,” he jokingly wrote, to which Kourtney replied, “😹.”

Earlier in the month, the Flip It Like Disick alum poked fun at his ex-girlfriend after she posted a photo of herself looking glamorous on October 19.

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” Kourtney captioned the image, quoting lyrics from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP.”

Disick drove Instagram users wild with his reply, writing, “That’s for sure.”

Us confirmed in August that the New York native split from girlfriend Sofia Richie. The pair previously broke up in May after nearly three years together.

Amid the duo’s on-again, off-again relationship, Disick’s relationship with Kourtney became a hot-button issue for the model, 22.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” a source told Us after the split.

Disick has since been spotted on dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. Kourtney and Disick, for their part, dated from 2006 to 2015.