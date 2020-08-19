Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are hitting pause on their romance yet again. Less than two weeks after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the on-again, off-again couple were cooling off, the pair are officially on a break.

“Scott and Sofia are spending time apart,” a source confirms to Us. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Us confirmed in May that Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, called it quits after nearly three years together. Their split came after his short stint in rehab to work through past traumas. Less than two months later, the twosome were spotted at a 4th of July party together in Malibu.

“They weren’t getting along before – hence the split,” a source told Us on July 14, noting that the twosome worked on “having a life separate from each other.”

Shortly after their reunion made headlines, a second insider told Us that the Flip It Like Disick star’s priority was his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — and not his romance with the model.

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family,” the insider said on August 6. “Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

Disick and Kardashian, 41, share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. While they split in 2015 after a decade together, their close relationship has affected his relationship with Richie in the past, according to sources.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a third source told Us in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Disick proved his focus was on Kardashian and their kids as he vacationed with his family in Idaho earlier this month. E! host Jason Kennedy shared videos of the exes joking around on a boat on Saturday, August 15, via Instagram.

The house flipper later left a flirty comment on Kardashian’s bathing suit snap from the trip.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” a fourth source told Us. “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”