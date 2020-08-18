Scott Disick Gets Flirty After Kourtney Kardashian Posts Swimsuit Pic

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may be the most amicable exes ever — and the proof is in the Instagram comments.

“Lake ya,” the 41-year-old Poosh founder captioned a sexy snap from the pair’s recent vacation on Monday, August 17, via Instagram. In the pic, Kardashian rocked a silver one-piece swimsuit.

In the comments section, the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, replied, “What a lake er.”

The former couple, who share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, headed out on a boat with Jason Kennedy and friends on Saturday, August 15. The 38-year-old E! host shared videos from their trip via Instagram, joking that they had a close encounter with a possible “murder hornet.”

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what happened initially,” Disick said in the video. “I knew that it wasn’t good. It was an odd feeling. It came in my shirt and then stayed with me for about two to three minutes before I realized this is a ferocious bee. I thought my life was over. I thought I was going to die on Lake Gaza, and I was OK with that because it’s that pretty here other than the fires and everything else going on.”

When the camera cut to Kardashian, she played along.

“I thought it was a house fire and all I saw was black smoke coming up in the air and an ambulance drive by and it was terrifying,” she said.

Kardashian and Disick called it quits in 2015 after a decade of dating. The pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, traveling to Utah for his 37th birthday in May and reuniting for family beach days in Malibu.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” a source told Us Weekly of their dynamic in June. “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

Disick’s on-again, off-again relationship with Sofia Richie, meanwhile, has cooled off since they got back together in July, a second source told Us.

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family,” the source told Us on August 6. “Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”