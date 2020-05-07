Scott Disick has struggled with substance abuse, grief and more issues since stepping into the spotlight, but he has also celebrated personal wins, such as welcoming three children. Us Weekly is taking a look back at his highs and lows through the years.

The reality star became a household name while starring alongside Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which he has appeared on since its premiere in October 2007. At the time, Disick and the Poosh founder were dating. Son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign arrived before the pair split in July 2015.

Disick, however, battled problems that resulted in him entering rehab multiple times. The TV personality checked into a Colorado facility in May 2020 to deal with “past traumas,” but he left shortly after due to a privacy issue.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” a source revealed exclusively to Us at the time. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight.”

Prior to his rehab stint, Disick developed a positive coparenting relationship with Kardashian as well as a serious romance with girlfriend Sofia Richie. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he told Us in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Kardashian, for her part, called her friendship with Disick and Richie “the thing I’m most proud of” in a May 2019 interview with Paper magazine.

According to a source in December 2018, the trio are “so over” their previous problems. “All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space,” the insider added.

Scroll to revisit Disick’s ups and downs through the years.