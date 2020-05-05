Looking back, in hopes of moving forward. Scott Disick hasn’t been able to escape all of his emotional demons — including his parents’ deaths and Kourtney Kardashian split, leading to his recent rehab stint, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” the insider tells Us. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight.”

Disick, 36, checked himself out of rehab on Monday, May 4, hours after DailyMailTV posted a photo of him at a Colorado facility where he was seeking help for emotional problems brought on by the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in October 2013 and January 2014.

The Flip It Like Disick alum checked into the center on Tuesday, April 28, after being in quarantine in L.A. While at home, he seemed to be doing OK for a while, the insider tells Us, but he was eventually weighed down by his heartbreaks.

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” the source adds. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

The father of three’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ on Monday that the reality TV star’s rehab visit was due to the loss of his parents, not anything substance-related.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer told the outlet in a statement.

The lawyer also told E! that the publication of the photo of Scott inside the facility was a “violation” of his privacy and confirmed that the reality star is “immediately returning home” after leaving treatment.

The Talentless cofounder, who is an only child, opened up about missing his parents during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, April 30.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott said in the episode while going through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

The New York native had sought treatment for substance abuse issues in the past.

In August 2017, he was hospitalized and put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but since then has remained sober.

Scott shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex-girlfriend Kardashian, 41. He split from Kardashian in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. He is currently dating Sofia Richie.