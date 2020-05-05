Scott Disick has checked himself out of rehab hours after a photo leaked on Monday, May 4, of him at the facility.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, chose to leave the rehabilitation center he was at in Colorado on Monday, after DailyMailTV reported he was in treatment and shared a photo of him at the facility.

According to TMZ, Disick did not seek help for drug or alcohol-related issues. Instead, his decision was linked to emotional problems over the loss of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in October 2013 and January 2014.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” his lawyer Marty Singer told the outlet in a statement on Monday.

The lawyer also told E! that the publication of the photo of Scott inside the facility was a “violation” of his privacy and confirmed “he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.”

The father of three entered treatment on Tuesday, April 28, after self-quarantining in L.A. during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us Weekly hours prior to Scott’s self-checkout that he was at the medical facility “for rehab purposes.”

During a recent episode of KUWTK, on Thursday, April 30, the Flip It Like Disick alum, who is an only child, opened up about the emotional toll he still feels after the deaths of his parents.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott said in the episode while going through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

The Talentless cofounder has a past with substance-related hospitalizations and treatment facility stays.

Scott’s most recent rehab stint occurred in 2017 following a hospitalization where he was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Since that incident, which happened in August of that year, the New York native has remained sober.

He opened up about his sobriety before the 2017 slip up during an episode of I Am Cait in 2016. “I’m obviously not drinking or doing drugs,” he explained to Caitlyn Jenner at the time. “So, I’m just alone with my thoughts every night, and it’s tough.”

Scott shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He is currently dating Sofia Richie.