Scott Disick Checks Into Colorado Rehab to Deal With ‘Past Traumas’

Scott Disick has checked into rehab again, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the reality TV star “is at a medical facility for rehab purposes.” His lawyer, Marty Singer, denies that substance use was to blame, instead citing “past traumas” as the reason for his client’s stay.

According to a report from DailyMailTV posted on Monday, May 4, the 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick star entered a treatment facility in Colorado on Tuesday, April 28. Before joining other patients at the rehabilitation center, the Mail reports that he had to undergo and pass a coronavirus test.

Disick has battled with alcoholism and drug usage over the years. In the past, his substance abuse issues often came in between him and ex Kourtney Kardashian.

In 2016, Disick opened up to Caitlyn Jenner about maintaining his sobriety on an episode of I Am Cait. “I’m obviously not drinking or doing drugs,” he explained. “So, I’m just alone with my thoughts every night, and it’s tough.”

Disick’s most recent rehab stint occurred in 2017 following a hospitalization. At the time, Us confirmed that he was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold. The 40-year-old Poosh founder supported her ex, whom she dated on and off for nine years before splitting for good in July 2015.

“On August 18th LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” the Los Angeles Fire Department told Us at the time. “Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly thereafter. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time.”

Despite multiple rehab stints prior to his 2017 hospitalization, he had remained sober from that point onward.

The Talentless cofounder shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Kardashian, 40. He is currently dating Sofia Richie.

Earlier this year, a source told Us exclusively that Disick and the 21-year-old model “are great together.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “has become such a better man through being in a mature relationship with her.”

The insider pointed out that Disick is still “the ‘same old Scott’ in certain ways, but he’s definitely grown up a lot and embraced being more responsible in all areas of his life.”

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, April 30, Disick opened up about the emotional turmoil he still feels after the loss of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who died within three months of each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott, who is an only child, said while sorting through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”