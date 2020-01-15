No cocktails here! Though we’re in the midst of dry January, which involves abstaining from alcohol for the first month of the year, there are a number of stars who have chosen not to drink, like, ever.

While there are celebrities who no longer imbibe because they are sober, other famous faces have chosen not to imbibe for a myriad of personal and professional reasons. Take Blake Lively, for example. Though the actress portrayed fictional wild child Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl and played a martini-drinking mom in A Simple Favor, the Age of Adaline star simply has no interest in booze.

“I don’t drink,” she told Allure in September 2012, adding that she’s “never” done drugs either. The California native’s stance on alcohol is even more impressive when you consider that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, owns a liquor label called Aviation Gin, which he purchased in February 2018.

When the Deadpool star threw a party for his brand in August of that year, Lively supported her spouse by showing up and posing for pictures but continued to steer clear of the gin despite her close connection to it. She even poked fun at her alcohol-free lifestyle at the time by sharing a picture of herself posing with two smiling party guests on her Instagram Stories. “The look on our faces = when you all go to a party just for the free food … “ she quipped.

Another (mostly) nondrinker is Kim Kardashian. As the reality star’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian stated in January 2016, “Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she’s just never been into it.”

Though the Skims founder has since shared snapshots featuring cocktails from time to time, she still has a very limited relationship with alcohol. Insiders have said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t like the taste of booze, but she will, on occasion, sip on a cocktail when celebrating a pal or family member’s birthday.

For Jennifer Lopez, the decision to ditch booze is beauty-related. As she candidly declared in 2003: “I think it ruins your skin.”

Scroll down for more stars who don’t drink!