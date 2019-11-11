Everyone loves a nice, personal touch and celebrities are no exception!

While personalized sneakers, jackets and other accessories are pretty impressive, custom food is in a league of its own. And no, we’re not just talking about seeing your moniker on an ordinary can of Coca Cola. More specifically, we’re referring to specially crafted liquor bottles that a growing number of stars have had created in honor of a whole host of special occasions.

Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 40th birthday in April 2019 with a star-studded soiree that was filled with personal touches. Among them was a fleet of Don Julio 1942 bottles engraved with the phrase “Most interesting to look at.” As KUWTK fans know, that tidbit is a reference to an insult Kim Kardashian lobbed at her older sister during an intense argument the pair had in season 15 of the hit show.

For context, Kim was planning a photo shoot with her famous siblings and had trouble organizing around Kourtney’s tricky schedule. When the Poosh founder refused to move things around, Kim labeled her the “least exciting to look at.”

And lest there be any confusion regarding the now infamous jab, the liquor bottles at Kourtney’s birthday celebration also featured a large drawing of the eldest Kardashian’s face.

Roughly two months after Kourtney’s big birthday, her mom, Kris Jenner, made the personalized liquor bottle trend all her own. In June 2019, the momager took to her Instagram Stories to show off a trio of Don Julio 1942 tequila bottles that were crafted with her (and only her) in mind. While the booze came in its standard brown drinking vessel, just like at Kourtney’s party, each of the three glass bottles Jenner flaunted featured one of her own trademark phrases engraved on the front, about an inch above the brand name.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took the fad in a different direction when they tied the knot in South Carolina in September 2019. According to an Instagram post from attendee Kylie Jenner, guests drank champagne out of bedazzled bottles that featured “The Biebers” written in black crystals on the front.

Scroll down to see more stars who loved to add a personalized touch to their liquor bottles!