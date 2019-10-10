Time to raise a glass to the Jonas Brothers! Coors Light announced on Thursday, October 10, that it teamed up with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas to release a limited-edition batch of the brothers’ favorite beer.

The booze was crafted during the siblings’ visit to the Coors Light brewery in Golden, Colorado, earlier this month when they were in the Centennial State as part of their sold-out Happiness Begins tour. Kevin, 31, Joe, 30, and Nick, 27, even helped brew the beer, trying their hands at stirring the alcoholic beverage and tossing in some hops.

The coolest part? This pop star-approved adult beverage will come in Coors bottles decked out with a custom label nodding to the Happiness Begins album art. Each bottle will have a sketch of the sunglasses-clad trio etched into the blue and white mountains typically found on a Coors Light label.

“We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery,” the band said in a statement. “We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited-edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle.”

The debut of this brew is the latest in a series of key moments that highlight the Jonas Brothers’ burgeoning relationship with Coors. When Joe married Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner in France in June, guests sipped on Coors Light, as the company created yet another set of custom labels specifically for the star-studded nuptials.

Before tying the knot, the DNCE frontman spoke about the importance of having Coors be a part of his big day. “I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in April. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

The beer brand also had a cameo in the band’s “Only Human” music video; In one part, Kevin is shown happily drinking out of a vintage Coors bottle in a restaurant kitchen.

Coors Light Brewed with the Jonas Brothers will be available next month in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and Tampa, while supplies last.

Scroll down to learn more about the Jonas Brothers’ beer collab!