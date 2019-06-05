Happiness begins here, Jonas Brothers fans. Amazon finally dropped the popular boy band’s highly anticipated documentary, Chasing Happiness, on Tuesday, June 4, and its arrival comes with several key moments worth discussing.

Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, got candid about an array of issues in Chasing Happiness, which had its premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, June 3. The tell-all documentary is the group’s first movie since Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience debuted in theaters in 2009. This new 90-minute film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s journey to stardom, how their initial split came about in 2013 and what brought them back together again.

After announcing their comeback in February this year, the Jonas Brothers released new music with their chart-topping single “Sucker” in March, which was followed a month later by “Cool.” Their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, will be released on Friday, June 7. It’s their first album since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

“After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin tweeted in April. “Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The Jonas Brothers will also kick off a tour in August and release their memoir, titled Blood, in November.

Chasing Happiness is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. But if you’re short on time and want to just skip to the documentary’s juiciest moments, scroll down for 10 things the Jonas Brothers revealed in the new film.