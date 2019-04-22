JoBro fans, rejoice! The Jonas Brothers announced on Monday, April 22, that their first album since reuniting earlier this year — titled Happiness Begins — will drop this summer.

The album artwork finds Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas posing with their backs facing the camera as they lay alongside each other looking at a pool with a picturesque background. “#HappinessBegins. The album. June 7th,” the pic on the official Instagram page for the band was captioned.

Nick, 26, shared the image and gushed: “So excited to share that our new album Happiness Begins will be out June 7th!”

Kevin, 31, for his part, took a more emotional approach to the announcement. “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” he captioned the picture on his Instagram. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

Joe, 29, added: “June 7th. Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album!”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weely in February that the brothers had plans to make new music together, and the trio officially announced their reunion days later. Following the release of their record-breaking comeback single, “Sucker,” the group has been playing smaller shows and has already released a second track, “Cool.”

The Jonas Brothers’ lives are much different this time around compared to their first shot with music as a group. Since the band’s breakup, Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, have welcomed daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2. Nick married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018, and Joe got engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, whom he is set to wed in France later this year.

