Soaking up the sun on the heels of their most recent successes! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner accompanied Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas in Miami as the brothers were “shooting something,” according to the “Chains” crooner on Sunday, March 24.

Nick, 26, documented a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram Stories of a project he and Joe, 29, were working on, both wearing matching blue suits. “Bitch stole my look,” the youngest JoBro said as the camera panned to the DNCE member. Kevin was also spotted on set for what, potentially, could be a music video in the works.

The brothers were both spotted over the weekend lounging poolside with their leading ladies. The 36-year-old Quantico alum — who wed Nick in December 2018 — beamed in a selfie posted on Sunday. “Yes pls…shine down on me,” Chopra captioned the pic alongside the sun emoij.

The two even ventured out to visit some of the Baywatch actress’ family, documenting the sweet moments on Instagram, including a heartfelt interaction with a little baby, and another Story that shows a group of family members waving goodbye to the couple.

Joe and his fiancée, for their part, were spotted looking lucky in love as they walked hand in hand near a hotel pool, both sporting black sunglasses. The Game of Thrones star, 23, looked flawless in a black and yellow one-piece swimsuit, while her beau wore blue swim trunks and a white T-shirt.

The double-date vacay comes on the heels of the Jonas Brothers’ record-breaking comeback single, “Sucker,” which was released earlier this month, shortly after they announced they’d be reuniting after a six-year hiatus.

Chopra and Turner — along with eldest brother Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas — starred alongside their significant others in the music video for the catchy tune. (Kevin and Danielle are parents of daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, with all but the patriarch of the family visibly absent from the trip.)

